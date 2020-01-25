Archbishop Charles Scicluna visited the Peace Lab on Tuesday evening, bringing a message of hope to the asylum seekers living at the voluntary organisation’s premises in Ħal Far.

He also listened to the needs of the 52 male residents, who come from Mali, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Ivory Coast, North and South Sudan, Cameroon, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Iran.

They all gathered in the chapel, where the Archbishop related to them the story of St Paul’s Shipwreck. He told them how the Maltese received St Paul and his men with “unusual kindness”.

“This is something we are very proud of. But we need to keep doing it also today,” Mgr Scicluna said.

“It is not easy, you understand it is not easy, but we need to keep doing it. We have been doing it for thousands of years. We need to keep doing it with you guys. And we also need to protect you when you go out to work every morning because you are contributing to our wealth. But we need to contribute to your well-being. And that is how we will be able to live together,” he continued.

He urged the asylum seekers to pray to God to have more generous people like Fr Dionysius Mintoff, the founder and director of the Peace Lab, and appealed to young people to give a helping hand.

One of the volunteer assistant administrators at the Peace Lab, Livingstone Ngetuny, also addressed the congregation.

He spoke on the way the centre provides the asylum seekers not only with basic needs like food and shelter but also with hope and love, “which most of us lost during transit”.

He praised the residents for being peaceful, friendly and calm, but lamented that they still face religious, tribal and racial problems, which “remain the biggest obstacles to live in peace”.

“Your visit is a big sign and support, hence we count on you as you continue to inspire us,” Ngetuny told the Archbishop.

“Our main message to you this evening is that we are part of your flock, and as our shepherd, try your best to protect us from the wolves.”

He also asked the Archbishop to pass on the message to the government to look after the welfare of his fellow workers, especially those in the construction industry, by making it compulsory for every contractor to provide safety equipment.

Other points raised during the pastoral visit was the great difficulty the asylum seekers find in employment ‒ most of those residing at the Peace Lab, are unemployed.

They also said they desired to learn more, as they receive basic education only once a week, and would like to have better Wi-Fi service for them to contact relatives.

Fr Mintoff, who accompanied the Archbishop as he toured the premises and met the asylum seekers one by one, reiterated that he has never had any problems with crime or violence and that the atmosphere between the residents is one of mutual respect and peace.

He added that he constantly receives requests from individuals to take up residence there.

To further spread his message of hope, the Archbishop distributed bibles in various languages and a book on St Paul.