The Archbishop has called on politicians to avoid the "scourge of social climbing" and not use politics to "move ahead of others and achieve recognition and wealth".

In a strongly-worded homily during mass celebrated to mark Independence Day - which Malta is celebrating on Wednesday - Archbishop Charles Scicluna highlighted three issues he said he believes politicians should keep in mind.

Those entering politics, he said, should do so with humility and not for personal gain.

"I wish to honour the great generations of Maltese and Gozitans who, through politics, dedicated selfless service to the common good; that is, offering to serve without expecting anything in return," Scicluna said.

Malta's independence, he said, needs to be applied with "a great sense of responsibility, good governance and rule of law, correctness, integrity, honesty and, above all, rectitude".

On criticism aimed at politicians, Scicluna said this should not be done using "harsh words" or "methods that wound the integrity of opponents".

"We should all be aware that destructive criticism not only destroys the individual but can also poison the very fabric of society. How much better our democratic dialogue would be if it were infused not only with a spirit of true patriotism but also with a sense of decency, love, and charity: dialogue that is sincere, honest and faithful," he said.

'Let us not harden our hearts'

The Archbishop also called on politicians to ensure the economy does not "take over politics".

Politicians have a duty not only to manage the economy for the benefit of the common good but also to correct the market rules that can often cause those who lack means - or who are at a material disadvantage personally, emotionally or socially - to be left behind or unable to participate in the market race, he said.

Such solidarity should also be extended to those fleeing their countries and turning to the island for help.

Acknowledging Malta should not and cannot be alone in carrying the burden of migration, which Scicluna said "far outweighs [Malta's] resources, this cannot be used as justification to "turn a deaf ear and harden our hearts when we hear a desperate cry or help".

The Archbishop went on to thank both the Armed Forces of Malta and the State for providing assistance and support when dealing with issues of migration.

'Let's safeguard our environment, heritage'

In his final remarks, Scicluna addressed the nation and urged society to safeguard the environment and the island's heritage.

"We ought to have a common and shared commitment to safeguard the beauty that makes our islands an extraordinary and priceless environment," Scicluna said and called for personal interests to be put aside.

Scicluna ended his homily by paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Prior to Mass, President George Vella inspected a guard of honour outside St John’s CoCathedral and when Mass was over, flowers were laid at the foot of the Independence Monument in Floriana.