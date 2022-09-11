Archbishop Charles Scicluna will be celebrating mass for the repose of Queen Elizabeth's soul on Thursday, the Curia said.

It said the De Requiem mass will be held at St John's CoCathedral in Valletta at 6.30pm.

The congregation will be led by President George Vella.

The church invited the authorities and all Christians in Malta to attend the Mass. It also invited priests to take part in the celebration.

The Mass will be broadcast live on TVM, knisja.mt and newsbook.com.mt .