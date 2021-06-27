Last Tuesday, Archbishop Charles Scicluna celebrated mass at Ta’ Pinu Shrine in Għarb, on the 138th anniversary of the calling of Our Lady to Karmni Grima, whose vision and devotion led to the building of the shrine. In his homily, the archbishop encouraged those going through difficult times to not give up and to let their hearts overflow with hope by drawing closer to Jesus.

The blessing of the Holy Eucharist.