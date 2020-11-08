Last Monday, November 2, Archbishop Charles Scicluna celebrated Mass on All Souls’ Day at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery chapel. The Mass was offered for the repose of the souls of the faithful departed, par­ticu­larly the victims of COVID-19. After Mass, the archbishop blessed the cemetery and also prayed on the graves of those who died due to the pandemic. Family members of the victims were invited for the Mass.

The archbishop blessing graves at the cemetery.