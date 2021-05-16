On May 8, Archbishop Charles Scicluna celebrated the presbyteral ordination of Fr Roderick Baldacchino, Fr Joshua Cortis, Fr Jean Claude Schembri and Fr Mark Scicluna OFM Cap, at the Minor Basilica of Christ the King, Paola.

In his homily, the archbishop told the new priests to proclaim God’s mercy and to invite people to trust in God who looks upon each and every one of us with a gaze of mercy that sustains us and enlightens our journey in life.

The archbishop reminded them about the priest’s mission: to proclaim the Word of God and to lead people to believe, hope and love.