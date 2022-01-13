Archbishop Charles Scicluna has refused to comment on rumours he might be hand-picked for one of the top jobs at the Vatican.

“The Archbishop does not comment on conjecture in the media concerning himself and remains fully committed to his mission in Malta and to his role as Adjunct Secretary of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith,” a spokesperson for the Curia said.

On Monday, Catholic gossip websites The Pillar and Messa in Latino said that Scicluna stands a good chance at being appointed secretary of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, succeeding Archbishop Giacomo Morandi.

Scicluna already holds a position as one of the Congregation’s two adjunct secretaries. Sources said that the promotion to Congregation secretary may require him to work from the Vatican. If this happens, Pope Francis would need to appoint a new Archbishop for Malta.

Having worked in the Congregation for years before becoming Archbishop of Malta, Scicluna enjoys a good reputation and has recently been working on some of the highest-profile probes of sexual abuse in the Church in the last 20 years.

The Congregation is one of nine responsible for carrying out the Church’s duties in the world. Each one is similar to a ministry in a government.

The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Catholic Faith is considered the most important because it is tasked with spreading Catholic doctrine and defending it around the world.

The position of secretary is only inferior to that of the Prefect, who answers directly to the Pope.

In 1981, Pope John Paul II had appointed Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, who later became Pope Benedict XVI, as Congregation prefect.