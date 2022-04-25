Archbishop Charles Scicluna will ordain five new deacons on Saturday at the Valletta St John co-Cathedral.

The five are: seminarists Gylan Camilleri from the Marsascala Sant’Anna parish, Ian Diacono from the Sliema Stella Maris parish and Clive Seychell from the Kalkara San Ġużepp parish, Fra Ian Zammit from the Ordni tal-Predikaturi and Fra Manwel Aquilina, Beata Marija tal-Inkarnazzjoni, Ordni Karmelitan Tereżjan.

Mass will be celebrated at 9.30am. It will also be broadcast live on www.knisja.mt

Deacons assist bishops and priests especially during the administration of the Eucharist, baptise, bless marriage, preach the Holy Scripture and lead funerals.