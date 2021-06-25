Archbishop Charles Scicluna met mothers currently residing at Dar Tgħanniqa ta’ Omm in Mosta.

The home provides support to women and young mothers who, despite encountering difficulties, choose to safeguard the life of their child, the Church said in a statement.

This residence is run by the Life Network Foundation and offers refuge to pregnant women for up to one year after the birth of their child. Following this phase, these women and their children are accompanied until they establish themselves once again in society.

During his visit, Scicluna recalled how Pope Francis encourages people "to be witnesses of the Lord's teachings through the work carried out with those who are in need".

He called on society to safeguard the right to life and to offer a network of solidarity to those mothers who are going through difficult situations.

In 2020 Dar Tgħanniqa ta’ Omm helped 30 mothers who experienced unplanned pregnancies.