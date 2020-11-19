Archbishop Charles Scicluna on Thursday had an informal meeting at the Curia with the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development, focused mostly on COVID-19.

The Curia said that the archbishop expressed appreciation for the state aid for businesses and their employees, but also pointed out difficulties which families are experiencing in their everyday life.

The archbishop told employers that they should respect workers' dignity, and employees should live up to their responsibilities towards their employers.

Minister Carmelo Abela attended the meeting.