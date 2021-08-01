On Sunday July 25, Archbishop Charles Scicluna celebrated mass at St Anne’s parish church in Marsascala, on the first World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly instituted by Pope Francis. During his homily, the archbishop said that Pope Francis is inviting us to remember the wealth that God has given us through our grandparents, while urging us to take good care of them. He recalled how Pope Francis himself said how heartbreaking it is when he visits elderly persons who tell him that no one visits them.The archbishop invited children and youth to visit the elderly, especially their grandparents, saying that even a phone call would suffice in view of the pandemic restrictions.

