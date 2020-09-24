Blessed Gerard, a residence in Gwardamanġa for refugee mothers who are bringing up their children single-handedly was inaugurated on Thursday.

Blessed by Archbishop Charles Scicluna, the residence is the result of a project by the Maltese Cross Corps and Germany’s Malteser International, together with the Emigrants’ Commission.

The residence can take three families who get individual rooms and common facilities, including a dining room, kitchen and play area.

The aim of the project is to provide the families with accommodation and other basic needs, help them integrate and be independent. Residents will be referred to the home by the Emigrants’ Commission.

Archbishop Scicluna appealed to Maltese society to always show respect and solidarity with foreigners. He invited other entities to make a difference in the life of others through their contribution.

Maltese Cross Corps president Victor Tonna said the residence will give the refugees the dignity they deserved. He said the home was named for the founder of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta on the occasion of the 900th anniversary of his death this year.

Mgr Alfred Vella said the Emigrants’ Commission welcomed some 400 people in seven residences in Malta, helping them feel welcome, understood, assisted and integrated in society.