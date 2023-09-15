Archbishop Charles Scicluna has inaugurated the Id f’Id (Hand in Hand) centre, an initiative by the Life Network Foundation.

The centre aims to offer support to expectant mothers and young families and builds on the support services that the foundation offers to pregnant women in need.

These services include a 24/7 chat and a helpline, Dar Tgħanniqa ta’ Omm in Mosta for homeless expectant mothers, as well as counselling and various community outreach programmes. All services are provided free of charge.

"In today's world, no expecting mother should ever feel alone. As a society, it is our duty to stand alongside these women, enabling them to make the courageous choice to prioritise life," the archbishop said as he inaugurated the centre.

"We need to walk the talk by giving women real choices, offering women genuine choices that allow them to embrace motherhood with joy and celebrate the precious gift of new life."

The Life Network Foundation was established in 2014 to promote pro-life values and beliefs. Over the past four years, it has assisted more than 200 families, the Curia said in a statement.

“The hub opening marks another significant milestone in our mission to support pregnant women, babies and young children within our community,” said foundation chief executive Miriam Sciberras.

Id f’Id, which used to be a flower shop, has been completely refurbished to provide essential items, such as baby clothes, maternity supplies, bedding, toys and other necessities for parents in need.

It will centralise the sorting, organisation and distribution of donated items, including baby food, hospital bag essentials, baby and maternity equipment, and infant clothing.

These items will be distributed to the residents of Dar Tgħanniqa ta’ Omm and other families in the outreach program. Monetary donations to acquire necessary items for the service will also be accepted.

The centre is located at 495, Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp, Santa Venera.