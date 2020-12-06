On November 30, Archbishop Charles Scicluna inaugurated and blessed the new office of the Malta Guide Dogs Foundation in Santa Venera. The premises were given to the foundation by the Archdiocese of Malta for a 10-year period. Speaking at the inauguration, Archbishop Scicluna praised the important role of guide dogs which he called “brothers” as St Francis did. He mentioned how the relationship of a guide dog with his owner is a clear example of how people can live in harmony with God’s creation. “Not only will we be in harmony, but we appreciate the intelligence of these animals and recognise that they are a great gift of support for us.”

