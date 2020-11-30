A new office of the Malta Guide Dogs Foundation has been inaugurated by Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

The foundation recently had to give up its first office at the Ċentru San Franġisk in Ta’ Qali. Thanks to the Archbishop’s Curia, premises in St Joseph High Road, Sta Venera, were given to the MGDF rent-free for 10 years.

The foundation refurbished the premises and, thanks to assistance from various sponsors, upgraded the place so that it now includes a board room, two desks, a kitchenette and a bathroom.

Archbishop Scicluna said guide dogs were a clear example of how people can live in harmony with God’s creations. He prayed for the memory of the foundation’s founder, Ron Colombo, and for those who were waiting for a guide dog and learning to use the white cane.

“I hope that this small place, finished so beautifully thanks to the work and generosity of many, will be a centre for all those who need help and will find it in the best way possible.”

MGDF Chairman Joseph Stafrace thanked the Archbishop’s Curia for allowing the foundation to have an office in such a prominent location. He gave a short rundown of the foundation’s history since it was set up by the late Ron Colombo in 2006 and to whom the office is being dedicated. He then outlined the services offered by the foundation in white cane training and the provision of guide dogs.

Among those present were the newly appointed Minister for Inclusion and Social Wellbeing Julia Farrugia Portelli and the Opposition spokesperson for persons with disability Maria Deguara, members of the MGDF Board and its founding partners, the Malta Society of the Blind, Torball Society of the Blind, and the Gozo Aid for the Visually Impaired.