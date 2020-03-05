Archbishop Charles Scicluna assumed the guest editor's chair at Times of Malta on Thursday.

The Archbishop was welcomed by managing director Michel Rizzo and editor-in-chief Herman Grech as he arrived at the offices in Mrieħel.

He toured the editorial floor, where he chatted with the staff, and also presided over the daily newsroom meeting.

Mgr Scicluna then settled into the editor's chair to write the editorial for Friday's edition.

He also attended a question and answer session with Times of Malta journalists.

It's our civic duty to support the independent media

The Archbishop said: "It's a privilege to be a part of the Times of Malta staff for a day. It's our civic duty to support the independent media."

Grech said: "We felt the Archbishop is one of the most vociferous and effective leaders in Malta and has often been instrumental in shaping up the news agenda.

"We will be inviting other prominent personalities to assume the editor's chair in the future. We feel it's an innovative way to help us think outside of the box."