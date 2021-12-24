Archbishop Charles Scicluna leads the Office of Readings at St Paul's Cathedral in Mdina on Friday evening, as the Church celebrates the birth of Christ.

Christmas carols will be sung and the child’s sermon delivered as part of the liturgical celebration.

At midnight, the archbishop will walk in procession with a statue of baby Jesus to celebrate the Solemn Midnight Mass of the Nativity of our Lord.

Watch the proceedings live below. Streaming starts at 10.45pm.