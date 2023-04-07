Archbishop Charles Scicluna led the Maundy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper at St John's CoCathedral, with the traditional washing of the feet.

The archbishop washed the feet of a number of people, including of ALS Malta founder Bjorn Formosa.

In his homily, Scicluna urged people to love, pray, be of service and to not be afraid to be humble.

On Friday, Scicluna will lead the Office of Readings and Lauds at St John's CoCathedral, starting at 3.30pm.

During the ceremony, the account of the passion will be read and believers will kiss the Cross.

At the end of the liturgy, Holy Communion will be distributed.

Watch here:

https://youtube.com/live/UeKg77evvMc