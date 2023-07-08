Archbishop Charles Scicluna met with Maltese patients undergoing treatment in the UK during a two-day pastoral visit he made to London.

The archbishop met with Maltese residents at Puttinu House in Sutton, which provides accommodation to relatives of Maltese people who require medical care in the UK, and presided over a Mass there.

He also visited Maltese patients at the Royal Marsden Hospital and spent time with children receiving treatment at the Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The archbishop encouraged the patients to remain steadfast in their faith and emphasised that finding solace and healing can be achieved through Jesus, even in the face of discouragement and fear.

The archbishop with Franciscan Sisters of the Heart of Jesus and Conventual Franciscan Friars Fr Mario Sant and Fr Joseph Formosa. Photo: Curia

Aside from visiting patients and their relatives, Archbishop Scicluna also baptised two babies during his visit to Great Ormond Street hospital: one child is Maltese and was born a few days prior, while the other is Indian and is three months old. He gave patients, their families and hospital workers rosary beads as gifts.

Archbishop Scicluna praised Puttinu Cares for providing relatives of patients with accommodation and also expressed deep gratitude to the Franciscan Sisters of the Heart of Jesus and the Conventual Franciscan Friars, Fr Mario Sant and Fr Joseph Formosa, who have provided moral and spiritual support to the Maltese community in need of specialised care in the United Kingdom over the past nine years.