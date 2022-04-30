Five new deacons were ordained on Saturday at a ceremony led by Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

The five new religious members - three seminarists and two religious members - were ordained at St John's co-Cathedral.

In his homily, the archbishop urged all five to let God be their guide throughout their service.

"He tells us: 'do not be shy of admitting you need me, because that is why I am here, to serve'," Scicluna said.

He encouraged the deacons to be witnesses to the "tenderness, compassion and closeness that the Lord has for each and every one of us."

The five new deacons are Gylan Camilleri from the Marsascala Sant’Anna parish, Ian Diacono from the Sliema Stella Maris parish and Clive Seychell from the Kalkara San Ġużepp parish, Fra Ian Zammit from the Ordni tal-Predikaturi and Fra Manwel Aquilina, Beata Marija tal-Inkarnazzjoni, Ordni Karmelitan Tereżjan.