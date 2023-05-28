The recently published book L-Għanja ta’ Ħabib, written by Archbishop Charles Scicluna, is a collection of more than 120 poems written between 1975 and 2022 published by Kite Group.

In the book’s foreword, the archbishop states he is presenting this collection of poems because he would like to share the feelings that motivated him to write in his youth – “the hopes, the dreams, the comforts and the inevitable turmoil of adolescence”.

“Through these autobiographical snippets – inspired by my exposure to the genius of greats like Dun Karm Psaila, John Keats, William Shakespeare and Dante Alighieri – I was keen as a youngster to record deeply personal reflections on the aspirations of my generation through the written word,” says Scicluna.

The poems in this book, in English and in Maltese, are accompanied by images taken by photographer Daniel Cilia.

L-Għanja ta’ Ħabib is the second title by Archbishop Charles Scicluna which is published by Kite Group. The first title was published in 2019 titled Religion and the 1921 Malta Constitution, Genesis and Implications.

L-Għanja ta’ Ħabib is available from all leading bookstores and was financially supported by APS Bank.