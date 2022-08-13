The fact that a priest is facing criminal allegations should not discredit the hard work so many other priests do, Archbishop Charles Scicluna told the faithful on Friday.

In a homily during the inaugural mass of Fr David Farrugia as Dingli parish priest, Scicluna said that the Church flourishes mostly in silence.

"The woodland makes no noise, and yet it grows. It can withstand drought and persevere in storms, and it continues to grow in silence," he said.

"When a tree collapses in the woods, it makes a lot of noise, yes. But it shouldn't make us forget that there is an entire woodland of trees that are growing steadily and continuously in silence, without anyone ever noticing and without ever making the headlines."

He then turned to the new parish priest and urged him to join the other good priests "as a mature tree in the holy woodland".

Scicluna's homily was his first public appearance after Marsaxlokk parish priest Luke Seguna was charged in court on Friday morning with misappropriating €500,000 given to him by 150 parishioners over a ten-year period.

Fr Seguna, 39, was also charged with money laundering, fraud, falsifying a public deed and using a falsified document.

He was remanded in custody after denying all charges and pleading not guilty.

Prosecutors said the money was intended for the church but his defence laywers insisted the money was given to him as personal donations for the celebration of weddings and other events.

As the hearing drew to a close, Seguna felt unwell and was wheeled out in a stretched and into an ambulance and taken to the hospital.

The Curia put Seguna on administrative leave.

Hours after the arraignment, in a packed Dingli parish church a few days before the Santa Marija feast, Archbishop Scicluna thanked "the many priests and parish priests" for their work and dedication, adding that the faithful should feel grateful that there are still people out there who are willing to give their lives for the Church.

"And when the woodland is hit by a storm and a tree collapses, we shouldn't set fire to the entire wood," he said.

"In my heart today, I have the Marsaxlokk parish, its people, and all those who have been hit by what has brought us so much sadness."

He then turned once more on the new Dingli parish priest and told him he wants his people to help him be righteous and to stand guard over him, just as he stands guard over them.

"The fact that you're parish priest now, doesn't mean you're on a pedestal. You must come down and wash people's feet. And your Facebook must be the face of your people, not some illusory, digital reality. Lead by example, more than with words," he told Farrugia.