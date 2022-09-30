The Archbishop’s Palace in Valletta will be opening its doors again for Notte Bianca on October 1.

Visitors will be able to visit various halls in the palace, including the Throne Room on the piano nobile, as well as the Tribunal Chancery with its historic cabinets and ceiling painting.

The garden with citrus trees, as well as the historic vault with freshwater springs, will also be open to the public.

A collection of antique paintings will be on display, including the portrait of Bishop Paul Alpheran de Bussan by Francesco Zahra. This magnificent portrait was restored in 2017 and has embellished the Throne Room since.

The 17th-century palace is situated on the lower part of Archbishop Street next to Independence Square and will be open between 6.30 and 10.30pm. Entrance is free of charge.

Holders of a disability card can skip the queue.

Performaces in churches

The Jesuits’ Church in St Paul’s Street will host the concert L-Orkestra Għand il-Ġiżwiti between 7 and 9pm. The Valletta Recitals will be held at the church of St James in Melita Street at 7.30pm in Maltese and at 9pm in English, with performers Jacob Portelli, Dorothy Bezzina and Dorothy Baldacchino.

The church of St Catherine of Italy, in South Street, will be the venue for the performance of Barokk għall-Kwiet at 7pm and 9pm.

In the church of Our Lady of Pilar in West Street, in collaboration with Heritage Malta, theatrical performances of X-VOTO will be staged at 7pm, 8pm, 9pm and 10pm.

A one-hour concert of classical music by soprano Rosabelle Bianchi, accompanied by Romina Morrow on the keyboard and Alex Abela on the violin, will be held at 8.45 p.m. in the oratory of the Confraternity of Our Lady of Charity, next to the church of St Paul’s Shipwreck in St Paul’s Street. The oratory will be open between 8 and 10.30pm. The public will be able to appreciate the restoration of the paintings, as well as the modern lighting system.

Mass and other activities during Notte Bianca

In St John’s Co-Cathedral, guided tours will be held every half hour between 7 and 11.30pm. These will provide information about Caravaggio's The Beheading of St John, the painted nave by Mattia Preti and the side-chapels. Entrance through the main door. The activity is aimed at adults, but children can attend.

In the church of St Paul’s Shipwreck in St Paul’s Street, mass will be celebrated at 6pm, while adoration, organised by the Kenosis Foundation, will take place at 8.30pm and a youth mass, organised by Youth Fellowship, will be celebrated at 9.30pm. The parish museum, Domus Pauli, will be open to the public between 8 and 10pm.

In the church of St Mary of Jesus (Ta’ Ġieżu), in St Paul’s Street, a mass will be celebrated at 6.15pm. The church is currently decorated for the feast of St Francis. After the mass, the church will remain open till 11pm and the public can visit the miraculous crucifix and the tomb of the Blessed Nazju Falzon.

Mass will be held in the church of Our Lady of Ta’ Liesse in Ta’ Liesse Hill at 5.30pm.

In the parish church of St Augustine in Bakery Street, a mass will be celebrated at 7.15pm., following which the church will remain open till 10.30pm.

In the basilica of Our Lady of Mt Carmel, in Archbishop Street, the rosary will be recited at 6pm and a mass will be held at 6.30pm. From 7.30 pm onward, Iċ-Ċkejkna Festa, an exhibition of statues used in children's feasts in various Maltese localities, can be viewed in the church’s portico. The exhibition is organised by Għaqda Festa tal-Madonna tal-Karmnu in collaboration with several parishes, band clubs, and feast committees.

There will also be an exhibition in the Oratory of the archconfraternity of Our Lady of Mt Carmel commemorating the 400th anniversary of its foundation.

The church of the Monastery of St Catherine, in Republic Street, will be open for prayers between 7 and 9.30pm.

Mass will be held at the church of St Francis, in Republic Street, at 5.30pm.

The church of Our Lady of Victory, in South Street, will be open to the public between 6 and 10pm.

The Greek-Catholic Church of Our Lady of Damascus, in Archbishop's Street, will be open between 6 and 11pm. The public will be able to worship two icons brought to Malta in 1530 by the Knights of the Order of St John. These are the 12th-century icon of Our Lady of Damascus, which has just been restored, and that of Our Lady Mary of Mercy (Eleimonitria) from the 12th-13th centuries.