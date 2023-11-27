Archbishop Charles Scicluna said the Church in Malta must go out “from the cocoons” where it is very comfortable and afraid to get out.

The Church goes out and reaches out to people because it is sent and because it is its intrinsic mission to do so, he said adding, however, that “it is an invitation of great risk and vulnerability, but also of birth; after all, the baby must leave her mother’s womb”.

The Archbishop's comments at the diocesan assembly. Video: Curia

The archbishop was speaking at the end of the annual Diocesan Assembly held on Friday during which the Church’s Maltese Archdiocese launched the fourth year of the ecclesial process One Church, One Journey: An Outgoing Church.

Scicluna stressed that the process of facing difficulties demands humility, dialogue and courage. But he said that, above all, it is a process that keeps Jesus at the centre because “we are his disciples and we are sent on his behalf”.

During the assembly, the archdiocese’s ‘Outgoing Church’ working group gave an account of its work, stressing where it felt there was need for more awareness among Church entities to strengthen – through formation – the work they do to provide accompaniment to people.

Together with the Institute of Pastoral Formation (PFI), the group has worked to offer training for people to be able to provide accompaniment. The group also worked on the akkumpanjament.knisja.mt website to serve as a directory of existing accompanying services, aimed mainly at pastoral workers.

During the assembly, various people shared their experiences related to accompanying young people, including the accompaniment of a group of youths who went to celebrate World Youth Day last summer together with Pope Francis.

A volunteer shared her experience of working with Il‑Kċina ta’ Marta (Marta’s Kitchen) during which she mentioned that volunteers also provide words of comfort to people to whom they distribute food.

The assembly was opened by Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi who said roots of the assembly began 20 years ago at the end of a Diocesan Synod in Malta, with the aim of continuing the experience of synodality. “What we lived more than 20 years ago in Malta, Pope Francis is proposing to the whole universal Church,” he said.

Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi. Photo: Curia

The auxiliary bishop explained how during the coming year the Church in Malta will focus on “creative and valuable initiatives that will be the fruit of discernment”. He encouraged participation so that this part of the process will “be a living Church, a Church that recognises its mission and serves it with zeal and generosity in today’s world”.

Church schools have already embarked on a long process of renewal and discernment to better understand their mission today

Nadia Delicata, the Episcopal Delegate for Evangelisation in the Maltese Archdiocese, who is also in charge of the ‘Outgoing Church’ working group, explained how this year a proposal is being made to all entities of the Church to look at their realities again in order to recognise the healing priorities that people need.

Delicata said this is a process of reflection and discernment open to all communities such as parishes, movements, schools or other entities. She invited them to answer difficult questions to start the process of helping them renew themselves and reach more people. She added that Church schools have already embarked on a long process of renewal and discernment to better understand their mission today.

The audience at the diocesan assembly at the CAK premises in Birkirkara. Photo: Curia

Around 200 people attended the assembly either physically or virtually in the hall of the ĊAK Animation and Communication Centre in Birkirkara.

For more information about the ‘One Church, One Journey’ process, visit here.