As part of the liturgical calendar for 2024 Archbishop Charles Scicluna is celebrating special mass at parishes in Valletta. After visiting St Augustine and St Paul Shipwrecked parish churches, Mgr Scicluna will be visiting St Dominic parish church on Sunday where he will be celebrating mass for all faithful at 9.30am, following which he will meet with the parishioners at the Christian Doctrine Centre in St Dominic Street. Mass will be broadcast live on TVM, knisja.mt, Newsbook.com.mt and 103 Malta’s Heart.

St Dominic parish priest Michael Camilleri OP is encouraging parents to bring their children to mass as a good example of living out the Catholic faith. “There’s no better thing you can do than to meet the living Lord Jesus at mass every week,” he said.

“I, therefore, urge you to make it a priority and to bring others with you,” Fr Camilleri said.