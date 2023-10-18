Pope Francis has confirmed Archbishop Charles Scicluna as the Adjunct Secretary of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith for a further five-year term, the Curia said on Wednesday.

Archbishop Scicluna is also the president of the College of Recourses, which determines appeal cases within the dicastery.

The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith is responsible for promoting and safeguarding the doctrine on faith and morals in the Church, including discipline and cases of clerical abuse.

Prior to his appointment as Archbishop of Malta, Mgr Scicluna served for 10 years as the Promoter of Justice within the dicastery.