Archbishop Charles Scicluna on Tuesday invited those “burdened by the circumstances of life” to approach the manger of the Lord and pray to him “Lord Jesus, I need you”.

He also called on those who were happy to share their happiness with their neighbour.

“What a beautiful thing it is that at Christmas we give each other a gift to remember that we have received the greatest gift of all: God made man. We can look upon him and perceive the answer of love he has for each and every one of us.

“The Lord came to quench the thirst for truth and justice, but he also came to teach us mercy, unity and peace among ourselves. May this Christmas find us yearning and at the same time attentive to the true meaning of Christmas: the birth of Baby Jesus.”

Watch the Archbishop's message in the video above. The archbishop’s message may also be read in the pdf links below.