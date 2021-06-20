Archbishop Charles Scicluna visited the National Blood Transfusion Service in Guardamangia on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day. The visit started at the Blood Donation Centre where the archbishop met blood donors and workers, after which he proceeded to the laboratories where each bag of blood is checked before being distributed to patients.

In his message, the archbishop invited all those in good health to donate blood, which he said was a great gift of love.

“Anyone who has had a family member in the hospital or has been a patient there understands the value of donating blood,” he said.

The archbishop thanked the workers as well as the thousands of Maltese and Gozitans who regularly donate blood.

The archbishop with the staff at the Blood Transfusion Centre.