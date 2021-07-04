Archbishop Charles Scicluna recently met mothers who are currently residing at Dar Tgħanniqa ta’ Omm in Mosta. The home provides support to women and young mothers who, despite encountering difficulties, choose to safeguard the life of their child.

The residence is run by the Life Network Foundation and offers refuge to pregnant women for up to one year after the birth of their child. Following this phase, these women and their children are accompanied until they establish themselves once again in society.

During his visit, Archbishop Scicluna praised the work of the foundation in helping wo­men and their newborns and infants. He recalled how Pope Francis encouraged people to be witnesses of the Lord’s tea­chings through the work carried out with those who are in need. The archbishop called on society to safeguard the right to life and to offer a network of solidarity to mothers going through difficult situations.

The foundation also offers food, milk and nappies to families in need, both during and after the birth of the child

Christie Zammit, administrator of the residence, said that in 2020, Dar Tgħanniqa ta’ Omm helped 30 mothers who experienced unplanned pregnancies. She added that during the first six months of 2021 alone the home had already helped more women than it had in all of last year. Zammit explained to the archbishop the way the residence works and outlined the various services that the foundation provides, including the 24-hour online chat service, phone lines and counselling support services.

She said that the foundation also offers food, milk and nappies to families in need, both during and after the birth of the child. Zammit encouraged women facing crisis pregnancies to seek assistance by calling on 2033 0023.

Miriam Sciberras, chairperson of the foundation, outlined the vision and work carried out by Life Network, as well as their awareness campaigns that are aimed at keeping the public informed on the importance of cherishing life.

Those who wish to help the Life Network Foundation to continue its work with mothers who are experiencing difficult situations may call on 7711 5433 or contact them through their Facebook page Life Network Foundation Malta.