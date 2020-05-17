On May 12, Archbishop Charles Scicluna visited the Solidarity Meals kitchen in Salina, which prepares 700 warm meals on a daily basis for vulnerable people. These meals, which are sponsored by The Alfred Mizzi Foundation, are distributed from parish centres by Caritas Malta, with the help of over 70 volunteers. On the day of his visit, the archbishop donated the equivalent of a day’s worth of meals to mark his 61st birthday which he celebrated on Friday.

