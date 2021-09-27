Archbishop Charles Scicluna has visited and blessed the Soup Kitchen OFM run by the Franciscan Friars in Valletta.

Fr Marcellino Micallef OFM and Alexiei Dingli, the deputy chief administrator of kitchen, explained to the archbishop the work involved in running the kitchen, which will feed around 100 persons on a daily basis.

The archbishop also met volunteers and signed the guest book, where he left the following message: “I impart every blessing and prosperity to all the people of goodwill, who have worked or work in the Soup Kitchen OFM in Valletta and believe in the motto ‘Life with Dignity’; to the guests who sit at the table of love in the spirit of St Francis, with a broken heart but with hope instilled in their soul; and to all the benefactors of this initiative, this work of mercy.”