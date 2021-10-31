The Archbishop on Sunday urged against tribalism in parliament, calling on policymakers to avoid partisan interest when drafting laws.

Charles Scicluna was addressing members of parliament during mass at St John’s Cathedral in Valletta, marking the 100th anniversary of the first session of the legislative assembly and senate meeting.

Noting that parliamentary debates were nowadays broadcast live, he urged MPs not to play to the gallery and mock their colleagues and adversaries.

Easier access to parliamentary processes increased MPs’ responsibility to dialogue civilly, express modesty and show good behaviour, he said. “How can we tend to the wounds in society if the cancer of tribalism, pique and hatred is present in parliament,” he asked.

He urged MPs to debate and approve legislation for the common good, as was their constitutional role, rather than to defend the interest of someone or some party.

“In celebrating 100 years of this important institution, we not only augur a future that ensures a democratic environment... but I also appeal for future generations of true servants who give up their life for the service of the people, and who, while drafting laws, do not seek partisan or self-interest, but the interests of the common good."

Earlier, he called on the House of Representatives to listen and love.

Etymologically, the word ‘parliament’ reminded people of speakers, but it is useless if all the talking and listening did not lead to concrete love, he added.

He also thanked parliamentarians for what he said was an ever-growing space for continuous dialogue with society.

“You are democratically elected to represent the people. You are also the voice, heart and conscience of the people... and your discussions should be in response to people’s thirst for truth and justice.”

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Elections in Malta were held in October 1921 and the first Maltese Parliament was inaugurated by Edward, Prince of Wales, on November 1, 1921. The Maltese experiment with self-government was short-lived, as the Constitution was withdrawn in 1936.

Still, it paved the way for further constitutional development, which culminated in Malta achieving political independence from Britain in 1964.