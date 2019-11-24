Archbishop Charles J Scicluna made an appeal for justice to be done during a homily on the occasion of the Feast of Christ the King on Sunday evening.

"We often forget the true meaning of justice built on truth, on the rule of law, where everyone receives what they deserve and nobody can escape the consequences of their action," he said while celebrating mass at St John's Co-Cathedral in Valletta.

"In the name of Jesus Christ we are ready to forgive everyone, but the exigencies of justice cannot be ignored, in the name of what is right and of our dignity as a society, nation and country."

Referencing the Biblical account of the Crucifixion, he added: "The question I want to ask our country today is: do we still have the fear of God?"

"Deliver us Lord from those who use the power of the state for their personal gain, who think they are above everyone and that no law applies to them," Mgr Scicluna said.

His comments came amid widespread public anger in the wake of the arrest of businessman Yorgen Fenech in connection with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The diocesan celebration ended with the national anthem sung by the entire congregation.