The Archbishop has warned that granting the wealthy "anything they wish" while others seeking help are "asked whether they have enough to pay" perpetuates injustice.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna's warning, made during an Ash Wednesday Mass held at St John's co-cathedral in Valletta, comes as Malta continues to defend its golden passport scheme for wealthy investors while refusing to waive €1,400 in quarantine hotel fees for Ukrainian asylum seekers.

He did not make a direct reference to either of those situations, instead expressing solidarity with Ukrainians, as members of the Ukrainian community in Malta sat in the church pews and listened.

Speaking to a congregation that included President George Vella, Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Bernard Grech, the archbishop urged humility in admitting that "we may have been complicit in an unjust system where the wealthy becomes wealthier and the poor are disrespected."

Expressing solidarity with Ukrainians, whose home country was invaded by Russian troops seven days ago, Scicluna said the Maltese understood what it meant to be besieged, bombarded and humiliated.

The Maltese have always been a weak presence - and at times a thorn in the side of aggressors who wanted to take over the country, he said.

It was heartbreaking to now witness this violent attack on Ukraine, whose democracy had started to flourish following centuries of dictatorship.

Towards the end of mass, Scicluna thanked the state for the support it was offering Ukrainians, appealing for unity to pass on a message of "concrete solidarity".

Members of the congregation were reduced to tears when Ukrainian nationals sang during Mass.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

During the homily, Scicluna also urged people to fast and pray for peace in Ukraine - something that he said could bring the faithful closer to the suffering caused to Ukrainians.

Quoting Pope Francis, he urged people to also remember victims of the wars in Yemen, Syria and Ethiopia among others.

He warned that war was not the language that could resolve conflict and this also applied to any grievances expressed through harsh words during an electoral campaign.

"We should show respect during public debates and ultimately express sportsmanship when the winner is announced. We should respect people's verdict."

This, he said, would ensure democracy remained a precious tool for those willing to work for the common good.