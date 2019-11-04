Two directors of a construction company and an architect were handed a suspended sentence after being declared guilty of causing the death of a Latvian worker during refurbishment works at the Seabank Hotel in 2012.

Etienne and Angelus Bartolo, as directors of B&B Construction Limited together with architect Pierre Farrugia had pleaded not guilty to having, through negligence, caused the death of Maksims Artamonovs, 27, who was crushed to death during works at the Mellieha hotel.

The three were condemned each to a two-year jail term suspended for four years.

There had originally been eight people accused but over the years, various court decisions whittled them down.

The owner of the hotel had been shocked by the incident.

The worker, employed with the construction company contracted to work on the hotel’s €20 million refurbishment project, had been dismantling scaffolding in the car park beneath the nightclub when the whole structure collapsed, killing him on the spot.

In a 74-page judgment, the court, presided over by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, observed that there had clearly been a lack of understanding between the architect issuing the directions and the contractors actually implementing those directions on-site.

The architect had issued his directions on the basis of ‘assumptions and calculations’, observed the Court, adding that the contractors carrying out the works had to make sure that they were understanding and following those instructions correctly.

The evidence put forward showed that there was “not the slightest synergy” between these parties, each of them working in isolation without making sure that the structure was stable, the Court observed.

There was no doubt that the shortcomings of the contractors and the architect were dearly paid for by the young victim who was crushed to death, the court said.

“It was their negligence which resulted in the totally defective construction of the structure” that had cost the worker’s life, the Court observed, adding that “the consequences would have been far more catastrophic” had the incident occurred when the hotel was in operation.

The part of the structure that collapsed

'More to be done'

Whilst noting that recent amendments to regulations safeguarding against damage to third party property were a step in the right direction, the Court stated that there “was more to be done.”

In the light of the ever-growing scale of building projects and the fast-paced construction, there was an urgent need of distinguishing between the varying roles and responsibilities of architects involved in such projects.

There needed to be a distinction between the architect who signed the permit application and the one who was actually to shoulder responsibility for the execution of the building project, the Court went on.

“Uncertainty breeds chaos,” said the court, stressing further that the authorities had to carry out “all necessary checks” to ensure that the persons carrying out the works, possessed the “required competence.”

“Hybrid practices” were not to be tolerated any longer, said the court.

In the light of all evidence put forward, the Court declared the two contractors and the architect guilty of involuntary homicide and condemned each to a 2-year jail term suspended for four years.

All three were responsible for “a series of wrong decisions” said the Court, but they had not manifested an ‘I-don’t-care or manifestly daring attitude’ such as to merit a jail term that effectively deprived them of their personal freedom.