An architect and a biologist who spent their careers working within Malta’s public sector have been awarded an annual environmental prize, in recognition of their efforts.

Godwin Cassar and Vincent Gauci are the 2022 recipients of the Buonamici Prize, given out annually under the patronage of the President of Malta.

The awards are organised by the Environment and Resources Authority and recognise the valuable contribution of people in favour of biodiversity and the environment. This was their sixth edition.

Cassar, an architect and civil engineer, was instrumental in setting up the Planning Authority (later MEPA) in the late 1980s and 1990s and also played a key role in developing a structural plan and local plans for Malta.

President Vella hands an award to Godwin Cassar. Photo: Office of the President

In more than 35 years within the public service, he rose to serve as director general of MEPA and was instrumental in transposing environmental legislation into Maltese law during EU accession negotiations.

Gauci specialised in hydrobiology and started his career in the Public Service as a Water Bacteriologist in connection with the World Health Organisation Project on Waste Disposal and Water Supply.

President Vella congratulates Vincent Gauci. Photo: Office of the President

He would go on to play a key role in Malta’s waste management processes in the ensuing decades, leading the Environment Protection Department as a director, drafting legislation and spearheading EU accession negotiations concerning environmental and waste management issues.

The two award recipients were congratulated by President George Vella, who praised them for their work and the positive example it gave others.

“The work of environmental professionals, unlike that of politics, is often done in silence, and there are only a few opportunities where people can appreciate the importance of research and long years of work in this field,” said President Vella.