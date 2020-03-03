The Chamber of Architects (Kamra tal-Periti) has called for further reform in the wake of Monday's Ħamrun building tragedy, saying that regulations introduced last year made the situation worse

"It is painfully clear that the crisis that befell the building and construction industry last year has not been resolved through the hastily drafted regulations that were brought into force in July 2019," it said, adding that its calls for comprehensive reform had not been heeded.

The chamber expressed its regret and condolences over Monday's tragedy.

It recalled that it took the three collapses in quick succession in 2019 for it to eventually secure a written commitment from the government to implement its three demands for reform in the interest of public safety.

The first reform it had proposed consisted of the setting up of the Building and Construction Authority tasked with consolidating regulatory functions, handling the registration, licensing and classification of contractors and skilled labourers, and updating the regulations.

The second was the promulgation of a revised law to regulate periti (architects) while the third consisted of the repeal of the regulations enacted last year.

"The Kamra has consistently maintained that the regulations brought into force last year did not adequately address the crisis, but rather made the situation worse by adding further confusion on the roles and responsibilities on construction sites. Despite the government’s commitment in writing to take on the necessary measures, the much-needed reforms have not as yet been implemented.

"Some initial progress has been registered through the setting up of the Building and Construction Agency, which remains severely under-resourced and far from over incapable of tackling the complexities of the building industry," the chamber said.

It said there had been little progress in all other areas and the construction industry, one of the main contributors to the country’s GDP, remained the most unregulated one, claiming the lives of innocent persons on an all too regular basis.

It called on the government to urgently demonstrate firm resolve to urgently but diligently bring about the necessary reforms.