Developers and contractors are often singled out for anything relating to construction. Of course, theirs is a huge responsibility but there are other, equally important, figures whose responsibility cannot be underestimated – notably architects.

Questions are being raised about the presence, or lack, of officials from the Building and Construction Authority, the BCA, at building sites. The government has already expressed its intention to ramp up enforcement. However, it would be wrong to pin all the responsibility and give all the importance to on-site inspections – every person involved in a construction project has the duty to ensure that the project is carried out in an appropriate manner.

Architects have a pivotal role in the construction sector. The BCA does not substitute the role of the architect as this would make them redundant. Architects get their brief from their clients to design a project, apply for the Planning Authority permit, guide the clients in relation to policies and what would be suitable for a particular site and advise on the aesthetics of the project once it is completed.

The architect, who, according to the law, may also act as a civil engineer, is the person who gives professional direction in relation to the construction design. It is the architect who gives the contractor the instructions in relation to how the job must be carried out.

Architects are also the professionals who certify whether the work carried out by the contractor is effectively in accordance with the specifications and designs they would have prepared.

Does an architect question his client in the choice of contractor?

The warrant to practise as an architect is a testimony to the importance given by the State to an architect’s profession, as well as the profession’s huge responsibility. Their work has a long-lasting impact on people and society. Their signature carries weight and responsibility. They are responsible for their buildings for no less than 15 years after the completion of the project in case of a partial or total collapse of a building.

It is therefore crucial that the Chamber of Architects takes a good look at the profession, examines the standards and ethical qualities that are being followed by architects in their practice and proposes a way forward as to how its members shall be catalysts for further change.

Some pertinent questions need to be asked and clear and unequivocal answers given.

Does an architect question his client in the choice of contractor? If architects are not comfortable working with particular contractors, will they refuse the brief if they see that the contractor is not trustworthy? Or does the architect fear that his client will simply go to another colleague of his who, irrespective of the qualities of the contractor, will simply take on the brief and continue, notwithstanding the dubious standards of the contractor? How do architects carry out their obligations? Is the Chamber of Architects questioning the way architects carry out the profession, particularly in overseeing projects?

By conveniently pointing fingers at the authorities, we are missing the wood for the trees. The recently enacted Periti Act, in force since December last year, places a huge responsibility on the Chamber of Architects, which is responsible for disciplining architects in the way that they carry out their profession.

Is the Chamber of Architects being proactive in ensuring that architects upgrade their standards? Is the Chamber of Architects satisfied with the manner in which its members carry out their profession? One must bear in mind that several people depend on the direction and advice of their architects for the way forward in their projects.

Are architects giving the best form of advice or simply taking on the brief to increase their portfolio when carrying out their works?

Change will only happen if all those involved understand that it is time to change their ways and that every person has a duty and responsibility, particularly professionals who are given recognition through a warrant by the State.

Katya Degiovanni

Katya Degiovanni is a Labour MP.