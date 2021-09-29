Reports that a contractor had dumped a seriously injured worker on the side of a road marked a new low for the construction sector, the Chamber of Architects has said.

The worker, who had suffered a two-storey fall, was found on a road near Selmun on Tuesday afternoon and hospitalised. The contractor - who allegedly did not want to get into trouble for employing a worker without a permit - is being questioned by the police.

"As we discuss ambitious climate change targets, low carbon strategy, and the New Bauhaus Initiative, this incident is a stark reminder that some industry operators are yet to reach basic levels of responsible behaviour grounded in humanity and compassion," the Kamra tal-Periti said.

"Until contractors are required to possess a licence to operate, which among other things would ensure that they adhere to construction regulations and provide lawful employment, we will never make the quality leap we require."

Should a licensing regime be in place, it would be expected that such a contractor would lose the said licence and would be unable to operate again should such allegations be confirmed, the chamber observed.

It said draft regulations on the licensing of contractors are scheduled to resume within the building industry council shortly, after having been on hold since May 2019. It will be insisting that the licensing regulations include provisions sanctioning or barring any contractors who were found to be responsible for serious injury or the loss of life of their workmen or neighbours through negligence, also prior to their coming into force.

"The industry must send a strong signal to “cowboy” operators that all its main stakeholders shall adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards behaviour which is inhumane, exploitative, and negligent to its labour force," it said.