Architects will be able to use a new template to apply for exemptions from the recently-introduced building regulations, Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said on Monday.

Dr Borg said the exemptions were part of the reform from the outset, but some architects had not been versed on how to go about applying for them.

Exemptions from the new rules can be sought in particular circumstances, such as when projects are already in an advanced stage.

Architects can file a declaration that the planned works do not fall under the scope of the reform, allowing the works to go-ahead without following the new requirements.

Applications will be decided by the director of the Building Regulations Office.

A request for the relaxation of parts of the regulations can also be filed. This can include the requirements for the submission of a method statement, a condition report, and the increased insurance cover.

Reasons for exemptions or relaxation of the rules could be that works are already at a very advanced stage and therefore the architect might argue that insurance cover would not need to be increased by a further 50 per cent.

A request for exemption from the need to appoint a site technical officer can also be filed, but this will only cover construction works and not demolition or excavation.

This will also not exempt sites from other requirements such as the drafting of condition reports.

While stressing that these exemptions are part of the original reform, Dr Borg said the templates would be available on the PA website later this afternoon.

Meeting with architects

Architects and the authorities also met earlier on Monday to hash out differences on the new building regulations.

Dr Borg said the Kamra tal-Periti had met with the government and that he was expecting to receive a report on what was discussed.

It was his understanding that some points remained on which the authorities and architects did not agree.

Asked what would happen to the estimated 2,009 construction sites that were at a standstill following the shotgun reform - which was introduced after just five days of consultation - Dr Borg bluntly said “they will have to follow the new rules”.

“Even though hundreds of sites have applied the new rules and works are continuing, some still need to understand these regulations properly,” he later said.

Dr Borg said the public was now understanding that these new regulations were needed and that they “crystallized” certain aspects of responsibility in the sector.

Enforcement

Planning Authority chief executive Johann Buttigieg said the PA was helping the Building Regulations Office with enforcement in the southern part of Malta and Gozo.

The BRO would focus on central and northern Malta.