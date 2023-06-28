A new publication detailing the history and transformation of the Farsons brewery building was launched on Tuesday at an engaging discussion between leading architects about the project and the state of architecture in Malta.

Published by the UK-based publishing house Unicorn, the book, titled "Renewal Architects: The Transformation of Farsons Brewery Malta," offers insights into the design philosophy behind both The Brewhouse and Trident Park projects, both of which are also being inaugurated this week.

The two projects have seen one of Malta’s finest 20th-century industrial sites transformed into a green office campus and business destination.

Spearheaded by ritchie*studio, led by the architect Ian Ritchie, in collaboration with Alex Torpiano's engineering-focused Maltese practice TBA Periti, and environmental physicist Doug King, the transformation of the Art Deco site was inspired by Maltese palace gardens and the island's vernacular buildings.

In an opening address, Farsons Group Chairman Louis A. Farrugia described the project as “a masterpiece of form, light, shade, sustainability, and environmental engineering”.

“Architects possess the unique ability to shape the physical environment that surrounds us,” Farrugia said.

“They craft spaces that inspire, engage, and uplift our spirits. The Brewhouse and Trident Park embody this vision, seamlessly harmonising with nature and setting a new standard for future projects.”

The discussion was moderated by Paul Finch OBE, Founder and Programme Director of the World Architecture Festival, and former editor of the Architects' Journal and Architectural Review.

Professor Richard England, a renowned architect, artist, poet, and author, introduced the event.

The Farsons building was inaugurated in June 1950 in Mrieħel.

He said the low-lying Trident Park building and regenerated 1950s Farsons brewery - a masterly and iconic example of an early reinforced concrete industrial structure - were powerful antidotes to Malta’s current trend towards high-rise structures.

These, he said, were often built by developers with little regard or respect for the island’s historical low-lying skyline.

“It’s a long time since I visited a building in Malta which made me smile, today I really did smile,” he said.

“Trident Park and The Brewhouse are examples of thinking globally but acting locally.”

Prof England was joined on a panel by Prof Ritchie whose London-based practice has received over 100 national and international awards.

He has worked on world-famous projects including; The Louvre Pyramids and Sculpture Courts and La Villette Science City in Paris, The Reina Sofia Museum of Modern Art in Madrid, The Dublin Spire, and now The Brewhouse and Trident Park in Malta.

Ritchie said the project is the culmination of collaboration with various partners, not least of whom were the clients who played a central role throughout.

He said the book not only celebrates the history of the site, but the journey of reimaging and reinventing the space.

“We have in this book, the background and context of families involved in creating wonderful buildings, and wonderful beer. The book is about the optimism of being able to do projects like this,” he said.

Ritchie also explained how one of the major challenges of regenerating the original site was not knowing what lay beneath the surface of its concrete structures.

The discussion included Michael Farrugia, Director of SFC plc and Trident Estates plc, who led the transformative projects of The Brewhouse and Trident Park.

The architects' discussion on Tuesday.

Farrugia detailed the lengthy regeneration process which first began in 2004.

“What we wanted was a partner who shared our vision and hopes for this space. After a very lengthy process, we found the perfect team,” he said.

Joining Farrugia was Professor Alex Torpiano, Dean of the Faculty for the Built Environment and director of TBA Periti.

He described the original brewery as a masterpiece of concrete.

“The challenge was to create heritage when you are restoring heritage,” he said.

Professor Doug King, an accomplished chartered engineer, physicist, environmentalist, and innovator, said societies with constrained resources needed to become resourceful - they needed to design and build with resourcefulness rather than an excess of resources.

‘Renewal Architects: The Transformation of Farsons Brewery Malta’ is available at the Farsons Brand Store for €30.