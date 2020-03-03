The architects involved in the building collapses which happened last year still have their warrant as the magisterial inquiries are still under way, Chamber of Architects and Civil Engineers president Simone Vella Leniker said on Tuesday.

Speaking on TVM’s programme Rasimbras following Monday’s tragedy in which a woman, 54-year-old Miriam Pace, lost her life in a house collapse in Ħamrun, Vella Leniker said that all who were involved in the industry were to blame for the existing crisis.

The chamber, she said, had been calling for a reform for a long time and it was important that all those involved in the sector acknowledged their mistakes.

Architects had their own responsibilities and the chamber had been insisting on changes to the law which regulated architects as there were many shortcomings on a regulatory level. Another problem was in building regulations which regulated how the work should be carried out.

She said that the 2019 reform, which was a reaction to the incidents that had taken place, had focused on the presence of site technical officer, who could be an architect or an engineer and on the method statement that had to be drawn up prior to the works. But it was useless to have regulations if they were not followed and enforced.

That reform had introduced the obligation of a geotechnical report which highlighted measures to be taken on a construction site. But such report had to follow a geological study. There could not be one without the other.

With reference to a statement by developers earlier on Tuesday, that they did not have power over architects, Vella Leniker said God forbid this were the case.

It was the chamber, which was established by law, that had to ensure that architects worked diligently. Its role was to act when there were reports that an architect is not working well. It investigated such cases and could recommend to the minister to suspend an architect’s warrant.

Asked what action had the chamber taken following the spate of house collapses, Vella Leniker said the chamber had opened a conduct case which also went into whether there was negligence. But since there was a magisterial inquiry, the chamber was awaiting the result of that inquiry.

Vella Leniker said that two architects were suspended in the past eight years in cases not related to similar situations but the chamber had many open files, most of which were awaiting the court inquiry outcome while others were in process. Complaints, she said, were generally related to fees.

Although Monday’s was the first case of a collapse which left behind an innocent and uninvolved victim, there had been other victims in the past including workers.

It was a shame that the situation had come to this because the signals towards a reform in all sectors had been there for a long time.

In its proposals for a reform last May, the chamber had highlighted the need for one authority gathering all involved in the sector - there were currently 24 bodies, and it had also proposed a building inspector to ensure that work was being carried out well.

Asked whether it was acceptable for an architect certifying work to also be part of the project, Vella Leniker said that the first point in architects’ code of conduct was that there could not be conflict of interest.

One had to see if in Monday’s case and in the others before it there had been a breach of such principle.