Architects may resort to industrial action after failing to reach an agreement with the authorities over the interpretation of building rules.

For the past few weeks, architects and civil engineers have been complaining that minor domestic alterations are being subject to rules which they insist are meant to only apply for major interventions.

Andre Pizzuto, the head of the Kamra tal-Periti, a chamber of architects and engineers, said the Building and Construction Authority has for the past few weeks been misinterpreting its own rules.

He was referring to legal notice 136 of 2019, which sets rules meant to avoid damage to third party property during works.

Pizzuto said the rules are meant to cover structural interventions that can impact neighbouring property and safeguard neighbours’ safety.

However, minor works such as the installation of gypsum partitions or changing the shape or style of apertures are not being given the thumbs up unless the right paperwork is submitted, he said. “These kinds of works are clearly meant to be exempt from these sorts of requirements, yet every week we have architects complaining that projects are being stalled,” Pizzuto said.

He added that this issue is not only causing project delays but also leaving architects red-faced when confronted by angry clients.

Problem simmering since before election

Architects contacted by Times of Malta said the issue has been simmering since before the March general election.

They said the BCA has insisted that it is correctly interpreting the rules, which were updated in 2020 following a series of building collapses.

The KTP disagrees.

The matter will now be discussed at an extraordinary general meeting of the architects’ chamber scheduled for May 26.

In its invitation to architects, issued earlier this month, the KTP says the issue over the interpretation of building rules “is just symptomatic of the overarching regulatory chaos and deficiencies that need to be addressed with urgency”.

KTP members will vote during the meeting over whether to take industry-wide action.