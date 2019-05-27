A group of 26 students from the Faculty of the Built Environment attended the second edition of Archivisit – a week-long hands-on experience programme in London which exposes students to best practices in the international construction industry. This year’s edition was sponsored by the Planning Authority.

The brainchild of visiting university lecturer Perit Mark Borg, Archivisit provides students reading a Bachelor and Master’s degree in Architecture and Civil Engineering with an intensive programme that combines experience-based knowledge with relevant, expert advice on architectural design, structural engineering, green infrastructure, facade engineering and project management.

Perit Vincent Cassar, Planning Board chairman at the Planning Authority, commended this initiative, saying that “the Planning Authority fully endorses and supports educational programmes which can propel the next generation of architects into working towards a culture of excellence in the built environment industry. Such a knowledge-sharing programme can at times impact and achieve much more than the ‘traditional’ educational system our students are exposed to”.

This year, students were hosted by a number of reputable international firms namely Foster & Partners, Arup, Wintech, MAKE, Malta Business Network, SOM, Robert Bird Group, Buro Happold, RISE Management and the Bartlett School of Architecture. Most of the visits were led by Maltese architects or structural engineers who are currently working in London.

Mr Borg, founder of Archivist, said: “This international student experience programme exposes our students to the best practices in design and project management, new technologies, site processes/procedures and green infrastructure techniques. It offers a hands-on experience, with design workshops, technical presentations and construction site visits through the involvement of reputable international firms.”

The Planning Authority will be working closely with Archivist to strengthen the collaboration and benefits of such a programme for the future.