Some of Malta’s best architectural firms, architects and civil engineers were recognised for their achievements recently at the annual Malta Architectural and Spatial Awards organised by the Planning Authority under the patronage of President George Vella.

It was a notable opportunity to reward those in the architectural profession who had demonstrated they were conscious of the need to safeguard Malta’s much abused traditional fabric and the urban environment. The award-winning architects had shown outstanding sensitivity about the impact of their work on our surroundings and its crucial importance to Malta’s quality of life.

The initiative to encourage and reward good architecture had its genesis 15 years ago when cultural heritage NGO Din l-Art Helwa, in collaboration with the Kamra tal-Periti, launched the first-ever awards for architectural heritage as a means of contributing to the debate on the standards of Malta’s architectural design and the need to improve quality in construction development.

Both the Din l-Art Helwa Architectural Awards and the Planning Authority’s Malta Architectural and Spatial Awards were created to encourage better architecture. They wanted to reward any building project which made an outstanding contribution to architectural excellence in a Maltese context. Their basic message is that good architecture is not simply a technical discipline, but also reflects good design in keeping with our own cultural heritage.

What the awards looked for is any project which rolled back the tide of ugliness which has afflicted so much of Malta’s construction development in the last few decades, but especially in the last seven years of rampant over-development.

At their heart, they seek to encourage the good architects – which we know Malta has – to produce work which is of good design, that respects the outstanding tradition of built heritage stretching back hundreds of years and, moreover, sends a clear message that old buildings can be successfully restored to their former glory and good contemporary architecture in its proper setting has a vital part to play in the beauty of our Island.

These initiatives have borne fruit. The state of Valletta is testimony to the great strides which have been taken to enhance the beauty of our capital city. But as the Din l-Art Helwa’s awards a few weeks ago and the recent Malta Architecture and Spatial Planning Awards testify, great restoration, regeneration and contemporary architectural buildings are to be found all over the island from Blata il-Bajda to Birguma, Rabat and elsewhere.

The basic criteria for all the awards are essentially the same. They are based on the quality of the work executed, its historical, cultural, educational and social relevance, the research conducted and the aesthetic and visual merit of the project. The over-riding consideration is the significance of the project in the Maltese context and its contribution to cultural heritage and the aesthetics of contemporary architecture as the kernel of tomorrow’s heritage.

There is also an unstated lesson from these architectural awards. It teaches and underlines the key importance of self-regulation in the building industry in the face of the general failure of planning in the country which has allowed too many architects – beholden to their paymasters in the construction industry eager to maximise profit at the cost of aesthetics – to run riot in the face of weak regulation and enforcement. The Architectural Awards show there are still many architects who are prepared to place professional integrity and self-respect above Mammon.