In the world of online casinos, all bonuses are equal – but some are more equal than others.

But first things first – most online casinos offer some kind of bonus, with the aim of attracting new players and encouraging them to deposit money and try out new games. So when new players sign up for these bonuses and meet the set requirements, the operator will deposit free credit into a player’s account.

There are various forms of bonuses, but neither form actually translates into free money – as all bonuses will come with some strings attached.

However, that does not mean they are a scam – the competition in the world of online gambling is so tough that casinos have to offer such bonuses to onboard new clients. So what players have to do is to do some research on the best bonuses, such as those on kasinobonukset – and use these promotions to their advantage.

Of course, new players should be wary of bonuses that are simply too good to be true. Promotions such as 500 per cent bonus when players deposit €50, or five times deposit bonuses for all new players are unrealistic – and are probably just ploys to steer towards a certain casino in order to earn commission payments.

The main two forms of bonuses are free promotions and wager bonuses.

Free promotions – such as no deposit bonuses and free spins – require players to create an account, but not necessarily to deposit any cash. Such promotions are usually smaller than wager bonuses – but in the case of beginner players who are looking for some risk-free entertainment, they are pretty useful.

Wager bonuses are more generous – and usually offer players more free play than promotions. However, the terms and conditions are usually longer – including that players would need to deposit money in their accounts. Moreover, such bonuses vary in generosity, depending on the amount and frequency of a player’s wagers.

With bonuses, game restrictions are common. So players will find that bonuses don’t apply to games where it’s easier to place bets at low odds. Blackjack is also usually excluded from wagering requirements – simply because this game has one of the lowest house advantages.

So, are casino bonuses worth it?

Yes they are. But players shouldn’t expect free money – but if chosen correctly, bonuses can help players extend their entertainment. Moreover, players should remember that bonuses are just a nice extra and shouldn’t be the sole reason to choose a casino to gamble – user experience, safety and trust also play a huge role in choosing where to play.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.