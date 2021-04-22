When it comes to online gaming on casinos, following the rules of the country you are in, is incredibly important. Most countries will have sites that are perfectly legal to use and choosing to play at these will ensure you that you won’t end up in legal trouble or get scammed by a dishonest site. Norway is a country that is especially strict when it comes to regulations of casinos and gambling and it is worth getting to know the rules before getting started on playing.

Online have quickly grown in popularity, and more and more casinos are popping up on the internet. In order to attract players to their sites, many of these online casinos are offering bonuses to sweeten the deal for new users on the site.

These bonuses are often in the form of free spins on a slot game or something similar. However, with Norway’s strict rules within the gambling industry, are these bonuses even legal in the country?

State-controlled gambling

In Norway, gambling is illegal outside of the state-regulated companies, Norsk Tipping and Norsk Rikstoto. So, as a rule of thumb, any gambling and gaming should go through these companies. This also means that accessing games through these companies will automatically ensure that all rules and laws are followed.

Since you won’t be able to find any online and independent casinos in Norway, the need for bonuses to attract customers is not there. Bonuses tend to exist in markets with competition, and this is not relevant for Norway. You will still be able to find many of the popular games that you know from casinos, but you should not expect to get any casinos to help you get started on them, unfortunately. However, you will be able to play without worrying about scammers or similar issues.

Always get to know the rules

No matter what country you are travelling to, it is important to get acquainted with its rules. And this also goes for gambling rules. Getting into legal trouble for online casino games can lead to serious problems and are never worth the risk.

You will quickly discover that the rules of each country can vary a lot. Even neighbouring countries with similar societies can have vastly different rules when it comes to gambling. So, if you are planning on going to another country and play, make sure to be thorough in reading up on the rules.

With countries having their own, unique ways of dealing with gambling and rules related to it, it can easily get a little confusing for the people wanting to play while travelling. Fortunately, there are plenty of great source online that lets you know the most important rules of gaming and gambling in the country in question. Are you, for example, taking a trip to Japan, then make sure to visit a site like casinobonuses.jp with information about the online casino industry in the country. If you make sure to do this research before your travel, then you won’t have to wait to play once you have arrived.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.