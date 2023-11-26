Q: I recently bought a game console and the trader gave me a commercial guarantee that included certain conditions and exclusions. The guarantee stipulates that certain components of the console, such as the display and batteries, are only covered by a six-month warranty. The warranty also states that after six months, I must pay any shipping and insurance fees. Are these conditions in line with consumer legislation?

A: Consumer legislation provides a two-year legal protection on all types of products that consumers buy, and this guarantee covers all parts of the product purchased. During these two years, consumers may claim a free remedy from sellers if the product turns out to be defective or not in conformity with the sales contract.

Goods sold to consumers must possess the qualities and other features consumers may reasonably expect given the nature of the goods, including that of durability. While consumer law does not specify for how long certain parts of a product should last, if a product, or part of it, stops working before its expected lifespan, then the consumer may request a free remedy from the seller.

Besides the legal guarantee, which automatically applies whenever a sales contract is agreed upon, sellers may opt to give an additional commercial guarantee. The latter, when given, must not exclude or limit consumers’ legal rights.

So if the commercial guarantee states that certain parts of a product are covered for a period of time less than two years, if these parts develop a defect before two years, consumers are still entitled to claim a free remedy from the seller under the two-year legal protection.

Regarding your question as to whether consumers should bear expenses such as shipping and insurance during the two-year legal warranty period, the law is very clear that if the product’s fault is covered by the legal protection, then the remedy should be provided ‘free of charge’.

The law defines ‘free of charge’ as free of the necessary costs incurred in order to bring the goods into conformity, particularly the cost of postage, carriage, labour or materials.

