Educator Karen Mugliett, one of the people behind the new #lovetoteach website, advises against a one-size-fits-all approach

The opening of schools is imperative, according to an educator who is preoccupied about their long closure – a decision which, she says, “could have been revisited once the pandemic did not explode”.

Karen Mugliett, a senior lecturer in Technology Enhanced Pedagogies at the University’s Faculty of Education, said the closure from mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak could lead to the curriculum not being covered “in an equal way” as some students are missing out, unique experiences are being lost and important exams missed.

She believes hosting small groups in June/July to informally assess students and get them to socialise, or staggering the opening of schools earlier in September, especially for those found to need it most, could have been considered.

This is not the case of a one-size-fits-all approach, says Mugliett, who chairs the faculty’s outreach committee behind a website called #lovetoteach, which supports society in the field of education in these COVID-19 times.

“My biggest question is what is going to happen in September? Will the curriculum remain the same? What are the implications of partial lockdown on children?

“What lessons are being learnt from the new way of schooling?” she asks, implying that preparations to improve on this first experience should start immediately to be ready for any scenario. The momentum gained in two months of virtual teaching must not be lost.

Mugliett also doubts whether online teaching is the only way forward when it is not reaching everyone, while those who do have access to it may be growing tired of screens.

It is not the only solution, she says, suggesting partnerships between communities and schools to target small groups of “lost” students, with a focus on academics, well-being, sports and youth development.

Small group teaching in the summer could be planned to assess the learning that has taken place and to support those who have not managed to cope since March, while teachers need support to take technology integration to another level.

We need to stop focusing only on the academic curriculum and be sure that we are supporting vulnerable children

Mugliett is pushing for a more student-centred approach rather than traditional online learning, where presentations only come from teachers. The idea is to make it fun, with students building knowledge through authentic activities using everyday home resources.

“So far, we have responded to the emergency. Now, we have to think of ways – and this is way overdue – of how learning can be achieved through authentic experiences.”

The current scenario is an opportunity to be more innovative and inclusive in learning, she believes, suggesting the TV-classroom initiative used overseas would be good for those without access to technology.

The digital divide, she says, is among the urgent concerns. Preparation is important to ensure that those who cannot access online teaching do not fall behind.

“We need to stop focusing only on the academic curriculum, be sure that we are supporting vulnerable children and offer psychological support and personal learning pathways, with micro-lessons, to address gaps in knowledge.”

Those who normally lag behind are worse off now, while not all children have the necessary organisational skills for home schooling.

Some wake up late or stay in bed for lessons, and others may have no discipline and help from home.

Parents can be digitally illiterate, or do not have the educational background to support their children, while the disruption of not meeting friends is jeopardising students’ mental well-being.

Mugliett insists they need to be assessed to see how they could be helped academically, socially and emotionally to pave their transition back to school.

“Many have been affected and yet we are hearing little about alternatives to teaching the full timetable,” she says.

Speaking as a parent, one of her major concerns is that students have faced many disappointments, including the cancellation of school plays, ballet shows, sports events and meeting friends.

At university, some have been hard hit both financially and in their student life, having had to return from Erasmus exchanges, or already-paid-for cancelled workshops and faculty trips.

“We have to understand these are big things for them. It is understandable to be sad and frustrated, and parents must offer support and teach them to be resilient.”

The new website, Lovetoteach.info, addresses how teachers and parents should talk to children at this time, advising guardians to empathise with them, check what they are hearing and correct misinformation.

“It is not easy to find solutions with so many diverse families and children whose abilities, resources, technological tools and home background are so different,” Mugliett admits.

But #lovetoteach aims to bring it all together.

The collective effort of academics and top practitioners in the education field, it is designed to support learners, educators and parents through discussions, webinars, podcasts and video clips, and is holding an online meeting on June 11 to discuss the challenges ahead and possible solutions with parents.