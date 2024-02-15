Amidst shifts in the global consumer landscape, businesses are increasingly motivated to delve deeper into consumer behaviour, adapting strategies to match evolving trends in the consumer decision-making process.

The Malta Consumer Trends 2024 event aims to explore the alignment of Maltese consumer trends with international counterparts, shedding light on potential parallels and disparities. By understanding these nuances and adapting strategies accordingly, local businesses can more effectively navigate the ever-changing marketplace, and better positioning themselves for success.

This upcoming event, set to be held on March 14th at the Hilton Malta in the Portomaso Suite, guarantees an in-depth exploration of contemporary consumer behaviour and the prevailing trends shaping the market landscape. This event presents an exclusive chance for members of the business community, encompassing business owners, top-tier management, and marketing professionals.

Digital Marketing Consultant Gordon Borg Urso.

Leading the event will be Digital Marketing Consultant Gordon Borg Urso and Gordon Theobald, CEO of B2BMALTA Ltd. With two decades of hands-on experience, Mr. Borg Urso specializes in crafting customized solutions to boost online presence and drive sales for both local and global brands. With a similar tenure in the advisory industry, B2B Malta offers businesses strategic guidance rooted in comprehensive market research methodologies, detailed analytics, and personalized solutions to support businesses at every stage of development. Driven by a shared commitment to empower businesses with data-driven strategies, Mr. Borg Urso and Mr. Theobald advocate for and implement consumer-centric approaches within marketing strategies.

The event will showcase a diverse array of panellists from academia and industry, each offering unique perspectives to the discussions by drawing on their own experiences to analyse the survey findings. In addition to exploring how these insights can benefit their respective organizations, they will also examine their broader applicability. Through interactive dialogue and idea exchange, the session is designed to cultivate a collaborative atmosphere that encourages knowledge sharing and networking, providing attendees with valuable connections and learning opportunities.

The event will delve into international trends including emotional spending, the prioritization of convenience and speed in consumer interactions, the increasing availability of multiple payment options, the growing demand for ethical and sustainable products, the emergence of immersive digital and augmented experiences, and evolving delivery preferences, among other topics, to evaluate their relevance and potential impact in the Maltese market landscape.

Consumer trends, influenced by societal dynamics, technological advancements, economic conditions, and cultural transformations, serve as compass points guiding businesses toward strategic adaptation. From deciphering the digital realm to navigating marketing mazes, attendees will gain actionable insights to optimise ROI through informed decision-making.

Gordon Theobald, CEO of B2BMALTA Ltd.

Attendees can anticipate the release of findings from a meticulously crafted, nationally representative survey, offering valuable insights into the preferences and behaviours of present-day Maltese consumers. This survey, thoughtfully tailored to capture the diverse nuances of the local market across several sectors, is positioned to equip attendees with actionable insights to fine-tune their marketing and business strategies and foster stronger connections with consumers in Malta. By examining both offline and online markets, the survey aims to offer a comprehensive understanding of consumer dynamics, aiding attendees in making informed decisions to navigate the evolving landscape effectively.

Ample opportunity will be provided for attendees to actively engage in the discussions, where all opinions and perspective are welcome in shaping the discourse and outcomes of the event.

In today's fast-paced consumer environment, keeping up with evolving trends and preferences is paramount for businesses seeking to thrive. The Malta Consumer Trends 2024 event offers a unique platform for industry professionals to gain insights, share experiences, and forge meaningful connections.

Early registration is advised for the Malta Consumer Trends 2024 event, with an entry fee of €55 per person (inclusive of VAT) available until February 18th. This fee encompasses breakfast, coffee breaks, and extensive networking opportunities. Additionally, paid participants will gain access to the survey results.

The Malta Consumer Trends 2024 is supported by MeDirect, Bolt, Brown’s Pharma, Family Business Office and Times of Malta. For more information and registration, please visit https://gordon.mt/events/.